SAN ANTONIO — Sheriff Javier Salazar and Deputy Chief Roland Schuler are providing an update on the coronavirus mitigation efforts at the Bexar County Jail.

The announcement comes after Mayor Ron Nirenberg, County Judge Nelson Wolff said that, as of Monday, there were 216 "paper-ready inmates" that, in normal circumstances, would have been transferred to a prison by now, or else would be in the transfer.

Last month, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice told county jails it would put a hold on taking new inmates in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which had already gotten into the state prison system.

At the time, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said there were 174 inmates at the county jail waiting to head to prison, amid efforts by the county to reduce its inmate population. Now, that number is up to 216, and the total inmate population, according to Wolff, has reached 3,178 in a facility with a capacity of just over 5,100.

"That puts an additional burden on us that we shouldn't have," Wolff said Monday evening. "But it's typical of what the state does from time to time."

RELATED: 'An additional burden': Judge Wolff says 216 jail inmates are ready to transfer to prisons, but the state still won't take them

RELATED: Aspiring paramedic killed in head-on crash one day before last exam

RELATED: Sheriff: Overall crime in Bexar County is down, but that's not the whole story