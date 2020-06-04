SAN ANTONIO — We talk about ‘shelter in place’, and that is absolutely the right thing to do. It is the appropriate thing to do, but it can also be frustrating.

We spent some time with Orange Theory Fitness Coach Amy Trimble and we answered some questions about staying in shape while staying at home.

"It is super important to stay active, especially in times like now for lots of different reasons," Trimble said. "Number one for your health, of course, but also to fight some of that anxiety and depression that happens when you’re isolated in the house."

"I think the most important thing now is to make sure you figure out something that you wanna get better at. That should be your goal," Trimble said. "So if you don’t really have any fitness equipment with you, there are some standard exercises that you can do."

"The squat is a functional movement. It’s gonna help you get up off the couch. It’s gonna keep your legs strong which is gonna raise your metabolism because it’s such a big muscle," Trimble said.

"The push up, the dreaded push up, and also the core work. We’re gonna work the plank because the core isn’t just the tummy. It’s wrapped all around," Trimble said.

Exercising is important, but so is diet. If your spending all day at home, the fridge and pantry are right there. Trimble said it's important to be conscious of when you eat, and why.

"You have to ask yourself when you are going to the fridge, 'Why am I here? Am I hungry? Am I bored? Am I sad? Why exactly am I going to the fridge?'" she said.

"If it’s not because it is time for me to eat, then you need to turn around and find something to distract you," she said. "So really ask yourself that question. You might not always win, but at least you are asking yourself that question, and not emotionally eating."