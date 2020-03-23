COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Today at 4:30 p.m., Brazos County officials announced a shelter-in-place order effective at 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, and continuing until at least April 7. Under this order, all but essential businesses are required to operate remotely. This order includes The Association of Former Students.

In a statement issued by The Association, the team prepared a plan over the weekend to expedite the scheduled shipment of Aggie Rings. Due to the announcement today, they must delay the shipment of Aggie Rings until after the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

The Association emphasized that the shipping of rings is certainly a high priority; but for the "welfare of the public in the midst of a pandemic, other priorities must take precedence."

They will follow up with all ring recipients via email as soon as they are able to resume the shipping process.

