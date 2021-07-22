San Antonio assisted living facility isolates 42 residents, staff who tested positive for COVID-19

Four staff members at Heartis San Antonio haven't been vaccinated for COVID-19.

SAN ANTONIO — Dozens of people at a San Antonio assisted living facility are reportedly being isolated.

Management at Heartis San Antonio on Huebner Road near Churchill Estates Boulevard say more than 40 residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Only four staff members reportedly did not have the vaccine. On Thursday, health officials say they are monitoring the outbreak, but say they are not changing course from prior events.

A woman whose mom is in the memory care unit told KENS 5 she feels the facility has been proactive in protecting residents and visitors.

Metro Health Director Claude Jacob says they are working with staff to address the outbreak.

“We’ve had these episodes, but at the end of the day, it shows we have surveillance systems in place to pay attention to what’s happening in these facilities,” Jacob said.

Frontier Management, who runs the property, tells KENS 5 that 31 residents and 11 staff members tested positive. All 31 residents were fully vaccinated. Four workers were fully vaccinated, three workers got their first dose, and four were not vaccinated.

The workers who showed symptoms were immediately sent home, according to a spokesperson.

Kathy Swann, with Frontier Management says they are testing all staff and residents weekly and conducting health screenings daily.

Fewer workers may put a strain on the already tired long-term care industry, according to Kevin Warren, CEO of the Texas Health Care Association.

“There was an issue of staffing crisis and shortages that existed even before COVID, and when we came into 2020 it only exacerbated the issue,” Warren said.

Warren says the outbreak is a reminder COVID-19 isn’t going away soon.

Frontier Management says all positive residents are at a nearby partnered facility. Daily health evaluations, regular testing of residents and staff, along with additional PPE, will be provided.

“We’re not changing our course -- we’re just making sure we’re paying attention to what happened in that particular facility, and if we need to make any course corrections moving forward,” Jacob said.

“This one in particular, we’re on it. We’re just making sure we learn from it and apply those lessons moving forward,” Jacob adds.