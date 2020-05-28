Several children at Texas Children's Hospital have multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

The rare -- and sometimes deadly -- mystery illness linked to the coronavirus has affected hundreds of children across the country.

HOUSTON — Several young patients at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston are being treated for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Some of the children are in critical condition.

A TCH spokeswoman conifrmed there are some confirmed cases and other suspected ones.

This is the same rare mystery illness that has sickened hundreds of children and young adults across the country. A few of them didn't survive.

MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, according to the CDC.

"We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, we know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19," the CDC says on its website. "MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care."

Texas Children's released the following statement:

The hospital has a multidisciplinary team of experts, including cardiologists, rheumatologists, critical care and infectious disease physicians, among others, who are uniquely suited to care for these patients due to their vast expertise in treating more than 100 children with Kawasaki disease each year.

The symptoms of MIS-C mirror many of the characteristics of Kawasaki disease, including high fever, rash on the chest, back and abdomen, red eyes or conjunctivitis, swelling and inflammation of the mouth, lips and throat, enlarged lymph glands in the neck, and redness and swelling of the hands and feet. Important distinctions between MIS-C and classic Kawasaki disease are the fact that MIS-C does seem to affect older children, and abdominal pain appears to be common in those with MIS-C.