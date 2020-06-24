Services expanding for in-home coronavirus testing

The new service comes amid a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases.

SAN ANTONIO — A new service is offering coronavirus tests and antibody tests that you can take from the comfort of your own home. The company behind the option, Remedy, is expanding the services in San Antonio after a high-demand for testing.

Remedy is an urgent car provider that offers virtual visits, a drive-thru option for coronavirus testing at 12332 I-10 and in-home antibody testing for patients. The company’s house call service includes a variety of other treatments in addition to coronavirus and antibody testing.

KENS 5 spoke with Dr. Jeremy Gabrysh, CEO and founder of Remedy, who briefly explained the process. Patients will begin with a virtual appointment before setting up a test.

“We are not seeing patients at home today if they are showing symptoms of active COVID infection. We are sending those people to the drive-thru," Gabrysh said. "But we will have testing at home available as well for that."

Remedy plans to provide in-home coronavirus testing in July, but in-home antibody tests are available now. Gabrysh said that while no one can predict future developments in the coronavirus pandemic, he expects concierge medicine to grow in popularity.

“This crisis has definitely highlighted the need for care that can be done outside the typical clinic or hospital," he said. "Remedy is unique (in) that we see you on your phone screen – a virtual visit – but we also come to your home, and that kind of care is in high demand. I don’t think that’s going to change once this is over."