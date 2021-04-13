Senior centers among the reopened public facilities in San Antonio, coronavirus safety measures implemented

Josie Baca waited in anticipation outside the West End Park Senior Center Monday afternoon, rearing to play Bingo and crossword puzzles with her friends once again.

SAN ANTONIO — It was a welcoming day for dozens of San Antonio residents who reunited at senior centers after more than a year.

Several city public facilities reopened Monday following health officials’ coronavirus assessment indicated low risk of transmission. Libraries, Animal Care Services, DHS services, municipal court and a host of community centers are among other public facilities opening their doors.

The City of San Antonio has implemented safety protocols at each of the public facilities such as temperature checks, social distancing, mask wearing and reducing capacity.

Josie Baca has been waiting for this special day.

“As you can tell, that’s a long time for us seniors to be stuck inside a house,” Baca said.

Select senior centers have reopened including the West End Park Senior Center at 1226 NW 18th Street.

Prior to senior centers reopening, members were provided information packets detailing the registration process and limited programming and services. Members are encouraged to call the senior center they usually attend to make a reservation to attend one of two sessions.

“As community members come in, they’ll have their temperature screened, wearing a mask is mandatory as well as 25 percent capacity. That’s to maintain the proper six-foot social distancing,” said Roland Martinez, spokesman with the City of San Antonio’s Department of Human Services.

Baca is happy to be back with friends and family, playing Bingo and tackling crossword puzzles.

“It keeps us from being lonely at home. It’s a family reunion because we all know each other and just seeing each other or start being able to joke with one another again,” Baca said.

City health officials will assess how to proceed with the next reopening phase based on several factors including the nature of coronavirus transmission in the community.

It’s a slow and gradual return to what Baca hopes is a sense of normalcy.

“All I want is for this to go away and for our lives to get back to normal, to be able to hug, when you meet to be able to give them a nice big hug, a bear hug.”