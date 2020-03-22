LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a tweet from Kentucky US Senator Rand Paul, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the tweet, it says Paul is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events.

Paul was unaware of any direct contact with any infected person and that he expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends.

Congressional negotiators and the White House were set to resume talks Sunday, racing to push a massive economic rescue package.

Sen. Paul is the first known member of the Senate to be diagnosed with the virus.

More from WHAS11:

