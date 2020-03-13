SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's Selena tribute concert has been rescheduled amid the rising concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

"Selena XXV - Veinticinco Años" was slated for May 9 at the Alamodome and featured performances from Pitbull, Becky G, Ally Brooke and A.B. Quintanilla, among others. Q Productions, who is working with the city of San Antonio to put on the concert, announced Friday the tribute would take place at a later date.

"There are very uncertain times ahead given the nature of what's going on right now," Q Productions CEO Suzette Quintanilla said. "Rescheduling will give people time to feel more comfortable and bring calm and ease during this unprecedented time."

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show, Q Productions said. Fans with questions about refunds can contact Ticketmaster Fan Support at 800-653-8000.

Friday, city leaders announced the first case of coronavirus in San Antonio, outside of those connected to the quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a Public Health Emergency, limiting large gatherings of 500 or more people.

"Selena XXV" is one of several large events canceled or postponed amid coronavirus concerns. Earlier Friday, Fiesta San Antonio Commission announced this year's Fiesta would take place in November rather than its April 16 start time.

RELATED: See you in November: Fiesta postponed to combat coronavirus spread

RELATED: Coronavirus calendar: Here's what's closed, canceled or postponed in the San Antonio area