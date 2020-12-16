Seguin ISD to postpone return in 2021 from winter break

School will resume on January 11 to "create a buffer between Christmas and the first day of school," according to district officials.

SAN ANTONIO — Students in Seguin Independent School District will have an extended winter break before school resumes in 2021.

The district said it's part of "an effort to quell COVID-related cases and quarantines." School will start again for students on Monday, January 11. District employees, however, will return to work on January 7-8 to prepare for the students’ return.

Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez said he's urgently requesting families take steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus by staying home starting on January 1.

“In order to help slow the spread of COVID within our community, I am asking that our students and staff self-quarantine from January 1-10 and closely monitor their health," Gutierrez said. "We have seen an increase in cases and hospitalizations following Thanksgiving and my goal is to help reverse this trend as we begin the new year. The extended holiday break is designed to create a buffer between Christmas and the first day of school,” he said.

San Antonio ISD made a decision several months ago to delay the return of school, too, after the winter break.

In a post on Seguin ISD's Facebook page, the district said:

"Extended family gatherings and COVID fatigue have contributed to a slight increase in Seguin ISD’s confirmed COVID cases and quarantines during the month of December. Delaying the first day to January 11 will allow families to evaluate the health and wellness of members who may be exposed to the virus over the holiday."