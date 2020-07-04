SEGUIN, Texas — Usually, the call for help comes in rather than out. But a couple of weeks ago, Seguin Fire Inspector Shannon Billings knew his friends at Walmart could use a hand in the middle of this pandemic.

He reached out to the general manager to see what they needed.

"Whatever we have going on, they're the first ones to donate or hand it out to us. I asked if there was anything we could do to help them since they're always helping us, " Billings said. "And she's like, 'well actually, yes, we have trucks coming in tomorrow if any of your guys are available."

Billings talked to his fire chief and they got a crew together. On their day off, firefighters stopped by Walmart to help employees unload 18-wheelers and restock shelves.

"They really are the true heroes. They're the ones keeping shelves stocked, keeping food out there for people. I mean those guys work and they work hard," Billings said.

Police officers joined them. Spouses and civilian employees tagged along too to lighten the load.

"We saw the need," said Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols. "We said 'hey, we'll jump in!' The quicker they get things unloaded, the quicker they can get things on shelves and into our citizens' hands."

The first responders have stopped by Walmart a few times now. When they're needed again, Nichols said they'll be there.

"We'll certainly go help again," Nichols said. "I think we should all look at how we can help our neighbor."

MORE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: