SAN ANTONIO — A second Bexar County Sheriff detention deputy has tested positive for coronavirus, BCSO said in a statement Monday.

BCSO they learned about the deputy's positive result Sunday night. They also said it appears to be a "possible community transmission" case.

The deputy was experiencing flu-like symptoms and placed on leave before scheduled to work on Saturday. They were then tested for COVID-19.

BCSO said the deputy was not in contact with inmates or other detention deputies, but they were around several classmates leading up to graduation. Those people have been placed on leave.

BCSO says they are administering temperature checks at the beginning and end of shifts for patrol and detention staff.

A total of three BCSO employees have tested positive for COVID-19, two assigned to the Detention Bureau, and one Video Visitation civilian employee.

As of now, there are no reported cases of inmates testing positive for the coronavirus.