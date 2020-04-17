Some SeaWorld executives are splitting millions of dollars, even though 90% of its staff at its dozen theme parks have been furloughed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SeaWorld Entertainment made a deal this week to give its top executives about $6.8 million in restricted stock awards. Newly appointed CEO Marc Swason is entitled to $1.5 million in restricted stock awards, and newly-appointed chief operating officer Walter Bogumil is getting about $1.3 million, as long as they stay with SeaWorld for two years.

Swason and Bogumil assumed their positions last week after the resignation of then-CEO Sergio Rivera. He was the third leader of SeaWorld to leave the company since the start of 2018.

The parks have struggled to make money since the 2013 release of the documentary "Blackfish," which examined SeaWorld's treatment of killer whales.

