SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld has announced that it we be temporarily closing its theme parks, effective March 16, through the end of the month, according to a press release from the theme park.

The move is in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has been declared a national emergency by President Donald Trump.

Essential personnel, which includes animal car experts, will continue to look after the health, safety and nutritional needs of the animals. With that being said, the park's animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also continue to operate.

Full-time Ambassadors will continue to be paid through the temporary closure period.

More information can be found online.