SeaWorld announces it will reopen next Friday

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld is the latest theme park to announce it will reopen. The date? Friday, June 19.

As a response to the coronavirus pandemic, the park has announced a phased reopening - limiting how many guests will be allowed in. Last Saturday, Aquatica reopened.

Both SeaWorld and Aquatica have launched new safety websites with detailed information about the measures that guests can expect - like safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, face covering requirements and temperature screening.

“We were thrilled to announce the reopening of Aquatica on June 6 and are happy to now share that our guests won’t have to wait much longer to join us back at SeaWorld,” Byron Surrett, president of SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica, said. “Safety is a top priority for our park teams, and we’ve been working hard to prepare a safe environment to welcome everyone through our park gates for more fun and memorable experiences.”

Both parks are requiring advance online reservations. Annual Pass Members can reserve a time early - that window opens tomorrow, Thursday, June 11 at 9:00 a.m. Reservations for Fun Card holders and the general public will then be available starting at 10:00 a.m.

For a limited time, guests can also get up to 50% off admission. The park's newest attraction is the Texas Stingray - the tallest, fastest, longest wooden roller coaster in Texas.

Reservation Open June 11 Get ready SeaWorld fans, reservations open tomorrow! Pass Members be ready for your EXCLUSIVE reservation window beginning at 9am! Reservations will be open to all other guests starting at 10am.Learn more at http://spr.ly/6182GH0Hr Posted by SeaWorld San Antonio on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

In a news release, the interim CEO of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. said they've worked with state and local health officials, third party medical and epidemiology experts and attraction industry leaders to enhance their operations.