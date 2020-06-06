Aquatica reopens for the summer with new reservation system

The park has implemented several distancing measures throughout the park to ensure that guests can have a fun day out with their family while staying safe.

SAN ANTONIO — Aquatica San Antonio reopened to guests on Saturday with a new reservation system that provides access to the park's wave pool, lazy river, rides and slides.

Park President Byron Surrett said it will help manage crowd size to ensure that guests can have a fun day out with their family while staying safe.

"We're pretty much sold out for the day," Surrett said. "I think everyone's going to really enjoy themselves."

Surrett said they've implemented several distancing measures throughout the park. When guests wait in any line, they must stand on the markers that keep them six feet apart. Employees and visitors will also have their temperature checked before going inside.

Masks are not required while you're in the water, but you do need to have your face covered in certain areas of the park.

"If you're in a restaurant getting food, you'll need to wear it until you sit down to eat," Surrett said. "Or any merchandise area."

Surrett said summer is a busy season for them. While they're capped at 25 percent, that's still about 2,500 people. They plan to use this system for the remainder of the year.

"Make sure you go online, look at June and early July, we are selling out pretty fast," Surrett said.