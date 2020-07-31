Schools reopening - who will ultimately decide? SA Mayor says health directive will be amended next week

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said guidance from local health authorities will affect the current health directive, which prevents schools from opening before Labor Day.

SAN ANTONIO — The topic of reopening schools amid the pandemic was no doubt the focus of the city's daily coronavirus briefing on Friday.

During the 6 p.m. update, Mayor Ron Nirenberg said a health directive - preventing schools from reopening before Labor Day - is still in effect and will be amended towards the end of next week. Nirenberg said guidance from local health authorities will drive those changes.

Judge Nelson Wolff asked City Attorney, Andy Segovia if the city had the right to stop schools from opening. Segovia said the city could legally, but it doesn't plan to. He referred to Nirenberg's position that the city wants school districts to make their own decisions - based on local health metrics.

Earlier today, KENS 5's Deborah Knapp spoke to Governor Greg Abbott about the uncertainty for the beginning of the school year. Abbott said local health authorities can't preemptively close schools, but rather must make the decision based on cases found there once opened. Click here to watch that interview.

Meanwhile, the City of San Antonio will hold a virtual town hall on Wednesday, August 5, to inform families and seek input from them, along with educators and of course, health experts.