SAN ANTONIO — Just as teachers are available while schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, school nurses in North East Independent School District are also on hand to help.

That help is just a phone call away. NEISD announced today it set up a school nurse hotline. Parents can call (210) 407-0593 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“During this time, many doctor offices and clinics are not seeing patients for minor concerns,” D’Lynn Haycraft, NEISD Health Services Nurse Coordinator, said. “Some families may be hesitant to seek medical care, as they are trying to minimize the exposure of themselves and their children. We want to make sure we continue to provide our support, knowledge and expertise to our families even when we are apart.”

NEISD school nurses are available to answer questions about general health and wellness concerns, immunizations, medications, minor injuries and coronavirus.

Wondering what a school nurse's duties are? According to NEISD's Health Services department, a school nurse does the following:

serves as the child´s advocate

conducts health screenings

provides specialized health care and services

assesses and evaluates individual growth and development

monitors student´s immunizations

acts as a resource for faculty, parents and students

provides individual health counseling to service emotional and physical health needs

identifies and refers possible pediatric and adolescent health problems for early diagnosis and treatment

evaluates and monitors communicable diseases and implements strategies to prevent the spread of disease in the school

conducts health related classroom instruction such as the maturation program, AIDS and sex education, and child abuse prevention.

acts as special education team member for children with special needs.

serves as a liaison with parents, physicians, community agencies and support groups to provide medical care and assistance to families and students in need

provides educational and promotional activities for the future healthy lifestyles of our students

Click here to visit the NEISD Health Services page.

