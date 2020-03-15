Multiple schools across the First Coast are experiencing extended breaks due to concerns over the coronavirus. Scholastic has stepped in to offer free online courses to "keep the learning going."

Scholastic's Learn at Home website offers day to day courses for children in Pre-K to Grades 6 or higher. Each section features a week's worth of content with 15 additional days coming soon.

Each day's content includes a video, a book and an activity that is sure to bring hours of fun and learning.

All of the content on the website is free with website registration and the content can be accessed on any device.

"Even when schools are closed, you can keep the learning going with these special cross-curricular journeys. Every day includes four separate learning experiences, each built around a thrilling, meaningful story or video. Kids can do them on their own, with their families, or with their teachers. Just find your grade level and let the learning begin!"

