NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Schlitterbahn Waterparks are currently closed due to coronavirus,

In an announcement on Tuesday, the park announced that 2020 season passes and any applicable add-ons will be extended through the 2021 season.

"As we face these unprecedented circumstances, I want to thank you for your patience and support of Schlitterbahn Waterparks," an update on their website said. "We continue to monitor and follow local and national health directives while preparing to open our park as soon as it is safe to do so."

Guests who have set up a monthly payment plan for their passes will not need to make payments until the park reopens.

"We want nothing more than to reopen our parks and welcome you back, but our priority for now is to keep everyone safe," the park said.

