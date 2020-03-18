SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water Systems is warning customers not flush anything other than toilet paper while the city experiences a toilet paper shortage.

Panic buying led to a toilet paper shortage across the city and throughout many big store chains.

That has led people to resort to other types of paper to use as an alternative to toilet paper.

One Twitter, SAWS warned people not to flush wipes (something they have been saying for many years), paper towels, kitchen rolls, or newspaper, saying it caused "all sorts of problems". SAWS captioned the

Local stores, include H-E-B says they are working around the clock to replenish the supply of toilet paper and other items that are hard to find right now.

