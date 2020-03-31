KERRVILLE, Texas — The SAT and ACT are almost always required for students planning to go to a 4-year college, but some universities are changing their rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, March 31, Schreiner University in Kerrville announced it is temporarily suspending the use of SAT and/or ACT scores as criteria for first-time freshmen who are applying for the Fall 2020 semester.

The temporary change in the admissions criteria applies to first-time freshmen who have not yet taken either test.

A spokesperson for Schreiner University said since the tests are not being currently administered, they are trying to “reduce the disruption of college planning and preparation of many incoming freshmen.”

Danielle Jenschke, Director of Admissions and Educational Partnerships at Schreiner University, added, “This change to Schreiner University admission criteria is effective immediately.”

Students seeking admission to the school will need to have a minimum high school grade point average of 3.25 or above. Schreiner also evaluates a student’s overall application, including their involvement in high school and community activities.

“We see our students more broadly than just test scores and GPA,” Jenschke said. “The suspension of the standardized test gives us the opportunity to look at involvement and find students who are exactly the right match for Schreiner and for whom Schreiner is a match for them.”

