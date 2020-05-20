City of San Marcos to reopen river parks Friday, May 22

Many of San Marcos' riverfront parks will be able to reopen on Friday, May 22.

The parks will be open for recreation seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The City is still advising park visitors to use caution and continue practicing social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The parks scheduled to reopen on May 22 include the following:

Rio Vista Park

City Park (including Dog Beach)

San Marcos Plaza Park

Juan Veramendi Plaza Park

William & Eleanor Crook Park

Hays County Veterans Memorial

JJ Stokes Park

Ramon Lucio Park (including the San Marcos Wildlife Annex)

Additionally, the Skate Park and tennis courts at Rio Vista Park will reopen.

“We know the community is excited to see our river parks reopen, but we strongly advise park-goers to maintain personal responsibility when it comes to keeping themselves and those around them safe,” said Mayor Jane Hughson. “The virus is still in our City and is still very contagious, so large crowds of people in our river parks are highly discouraged.”

According to the City, bathrooms and handwashing stations will be cleaned three times per day. Parking will be allowed at the Fish Hatchery, Ramon Lucio Park and along CM Allen Parkway and Cheatham Street, but parking will not be permitted at Rio Vista Park.

Despite the reopening, playgrounds, basketball courts and pavilions will remain closed in all parks.