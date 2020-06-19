San Marcos re-closes river parks following spikes in COVID-19 cases

The dog park, skate park and natural areas will remain open.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The city of San Marcos is closing its river parks once again after a recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

The following parks will be closed as of 8 p.m. on June 25:

Rio Vista Park

City Park

San Marcos Plaza Park

Juan Veramendi Park

Bicentennial Park

Children’s Park

Crook Park

Dog Beach

Cape’s Dam

Thompson’s Island

Stokes Park

Ramon Lucio Park

Wildlife Annex/Wilderness Park

“We have witnessed our City’s case count skyrocket over the last week,” said Mayor Jane Hughson. “By preventing large gatherings of recreational visitors in nearby parks, we are doing our part to ensure our local health organizations don’t exceed capacity in treating seriously ill patients. Our Council supports staff as they continue efforts to keep our community safe and keep people from becoming sick.”

Those violating park closures are subject to a fine of up to $1,000 and possible criminal trespass charges if a person refuses to leave after being warned.