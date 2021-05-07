San Antonio's coronavirus positivity rate balloons to 11.2%

Bexar County leaders are urging more residents to get vaccinated as the local positivity rate jumped by 5.4 percentage point in the last week.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County and San Antonio city leaders are urging area residents to get vaccinated as COVID-19 conditions worsen in Bexar County.

Metro Health reported a positivity rate of 11.2% this week, an increase of 5.4 percentage points over the last seven days. The county's risk level is now in the mild zone with "worsening" conditions, mostly caused by the severe spike in positivity rate but also due to the increase in cases reported over the last two weeks. Officials did say testing numbers had decreased in Bexar County.

The county's 7-day-average of new cases, last reported on July 7, is at 126 cases per day. Two weeks prior, the county's seven-day moving average is 106 cases per day.

The Delta variant has continued to increase in the San Antonio area, according to University Health. As of July 1, 17% of new COVID-19 cases were caused by the Delta variant, double what it was two weeks before.

The Delta variant has been described as hyper-infectious and has caused massive COVID-19 surges in states bordering Texas. Nationwide, the seven-day average for new cases per day across the U.S. increased 16% from the prior week.

According to the CDC, cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 make up over 50% of positive cases across the U.S.