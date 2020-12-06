San Antonio Zoo to offer virtual summer camp

There will be two camps, Zoo Your Own Adventure and Tales from the Field.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo is adapting its popular WILD summer camps for the coronavirus pandemic era.

The zoo reduced its enrollment for in-person camps at the zoo and has reached capacity for those. So zoo staff decided to offer virtual camp options.

There will be two camps, Zoo Your Own Adventure and Tales from the Field. They appropriate for kids of all ages from kinder through 12th grade.

“Our education team is excited to safely welcome students to the zoo’s traditional summer camp,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO San Antonio Zoo. “We’re known for being innovative, and in following the state’s guidelines to limit capacity, the team created a new, engaging way to offer the summer camp curriculum virtually.”

There are several options to mix and match camp sessions. Check out the zoo's website for more information.

The San Antonio Zoo recently reopened to the public and has implemented safety and health standards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.