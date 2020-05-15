x
San Antonio Water System sees 300% increase in residents who are eligible to be disconnected

SAWS said to call the company if you're having trouble paying your bill. They are not disconnecting customers for missed payments right now.

SAN ANTONIO — As the coronavirus crisis continues to drive unemployment, many San Antonio households are having trouble paying their water bills.

According to San Antonio Water System, they have seen a 300% increase in residents who are eligible to be disconnected. They are not disconnecting customers for missed payments right now.

Running water is always important, but especially so during a pandemic where hand washing is critical to slowing the spread. If you're having trouble paying your bill, SAWS is asking you to reach out to figure out a payment plan that works for you.

