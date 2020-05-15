San Antonio Water System sees 300% increase in residents who are eligible to be disconnected

SAN ANTONIO — As the coronavirus crisis continues to drive unemployment, many San Antonio households are having trouble paying their water bills.
According to San Antonio Water System, they have seen a 300% increase in residents who are eligible to be disconnected. They are not disconnecting customers for missed payments right now.
Running water is always important, but especially so during a pandemic where hand washing is critical to slowing the spread. If you're having trouble paying your bill, SAWS is asking you to reach out to figure out a payment plan that works for you.