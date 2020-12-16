San Antonio VA gives COVID-19 vaccine to staff members and residents

SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Veterans Health Care System began giving the new COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline health care employees and residents in long term care facilities.
The system is part of a group of 37 VA medical centers across the country to receive and administer the new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.
“The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is proud to be a part of the initial 37 VA medical centers receiving the vaccine,” said Christopher R. Sandles, Medical Center Director/CEO. “We are dedicated to ensuring all Veterans receiving care at VA and our employees are ultimately offered the vaccine.”
The vaccine was found to be 95% effective in clinical trials. The VA will be reporting all vaccine distribution information directly to the CDC.
Veterans seeking additional information can sign up to get updated information through VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed tool, visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team, or visit their facility website.