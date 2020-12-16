San Antonio VA gives COVID-19 vaccine to staff members and residents

The system is part of a group of 37 VA medical centers across the country to receive and administer the new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week.

SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Veterans Health Care System began giving the new COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline health care employees and residents in long term care facilities.

“The South Texas Veterans Health Care System is proud to be a part of the initial 37 VA medical centers receiving the vaccine,” said Christopher R. Sandles, Medical Center Director/CEO. “We are dedicated to ensuring all Veterans receiving care at VA and our employees are ultimately offered the vaccine.”

The vaccine was found to be 95% effective in clinical trials. The VA will be reporting all vaccine distribution information directly to the CDC.