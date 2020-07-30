San Antonio to hold town hall on August 5 to discuss schools reopening

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the event will address the metrics used as schools get ready to reopen for the fall, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio will hold a virtual town hall to discuss the reopening of schools across Bexar County amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Thursday the town hall will start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, through Facebook Live.

Dr. Junda Woo and David Nungaray, who are the co-chairs of the COVID-19 PreK-12 Consultation Group, will lead the public meeting. Families will be able to participate and ask questions during the hour-long event, which will also be broadcast on the city's website.

On July 17, Dr. Woo issued a health directive requiring all public and private schools to not open for in-person instruction until after September 7. Nirenberg said that during the meeting, city officials will also share public health indicators and metrics that the city is using regarding the reopening of in-person instruction at local schools. The city said, those "indicators will serve as a guide to assessing the local situation and ensuring a safe and healthy environment for students, teachers and staff in all schools."

Dr. Woo and Nungaray, principal of Bonham Academy, will be joined by students, teachers, principals, parents, school board members, academics and pediatricians.