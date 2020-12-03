Editor's note: The above video was originally published March 9.

Just days after announcing an alternative to the canceled SXSW, a San Antonio venue has decided to postpone its musical event.

On Monday, Smoke BBQ announced its multi-room venue would welcome roughly 30 artists for a one-day music festival on Friday, March 13. The decision was made after Smoke BBQ owner Adrian Martinez was approached by a number of SXSW artist that had nowhere to play.

"With the cancellation of SXSW, we had so many artists that worked with us before here at the venue that said, 'Adrian we're canceled we have nothing to do' and so I said, 'why not here at Smoke?'" he stated to KENS 5 on Monday.

Martinez described the event as a smaller-scale alternative to the popular Austin based SXSW. He anticipated a crowd of 1,500 for Friday. But with the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus, he told KENS 5 late Wednesday night he had no other choice but to postpone.

Martinez provided KENS 5 with the following statement:

“I would like to inform the family, friends, and fans of our venue that the Smoke BBQ Music Festival has been postponed.

What’s important is the public’s health and our City as a whole. We are blessed and fortunate that Smoke BBQ has provided us with a platform to unite the day dreamers and believers of the San Antonio Live Music Industry.

The silver lining in all of this is that we now have more time to plan and we know what we are capable of when members community come together.”

