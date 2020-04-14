SAN ANTONIO — A total of $61,753,516 in federal grants will be distributed between ten San Antonio colleges and universities to respond to the impacts of coronavirus on institutions, students and faculty.

Senator John Cornyn said in a release that the CARES Act authorized the grants, at least 50% of which must be used to provide emergency financial aid for students to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations.

“No Texan should have to give up their education because of the economic effects of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In addition to allowing students to defer their federal student loan payments for six months, the CARES Act provides targeted funding to Texas institutions to help students continue their education – even if that means taking classes online.”

Here is a full breakdown of how much each San Antonio institution will receive:

