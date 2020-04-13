SAN ANTONIO — Schools have closed, but districts have begun what they call distance learning to try to keep their students engaged.

“One of the things that we’re doing now is finding ways to utilize teams of staff at our campuses to reach out to students,” Barry Perez, Executive Director of Communications for Northside Independent School District said.

Perez said for his district, that happens one phone call at a time.

“In some form or fashion, 85% of our students have touched base with a teacher,” Perez said.

KENS 5 checked with other school districts as well.

San Antonio ISD says 91% of its students are engaging in some type of online activity.

Over at North East ISD they say they’ve been able to reach about 98% of their students.

Perez said now the focus in his district is reaching the remaining 15% of students.

“If a mom or dad is still working, perhaps they are essential workers and still having to go to a job outside of the home. We’re finding older siblings are having to take care of younger siblings and it may prevent them from engaging fully,” Perez said.

Perez says they’re working on alternative solutions for students they haven’t been able to reach.

“We certainly want to work under the restraints that families may find themselves in and hours of the day and hours of the week they have available,” Perez said.

RELATED: HISD working to get more laptops for students, launches hotline to help with distance learning

RELATED: Dealing with children's social/emotional needs during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: IDEA Public Schools announces campuses will remain closed for the rest of the year