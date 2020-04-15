SAN ANTONIO — While San Antonio school districts continue to find ways to reach students during the coronavirus pandemic, the San Antonio Independent School District has begun taking things into its own hands.

“Our buses will began delivering the devices to the homes,” Patti Radle, San Antonio ISD School Board President said.

Radle says in many cases they just don’t know where to send the devices too.

“We must have the addresses, we must be able to contact the parents to let them know we have their devices,” Radle said.

SAISD says they’ve connected with 91% of their students, a number that seems high - but the other 9% can add up to about 4,000 students they haven’t reached yet.

“They either don’t have a phone or they’ve changed there phone numbers, or they’ve moved and they perhaps did not stay in contact with the school to make sure their information was changed,” Radle said.

Radle said they hope to start dropping off devices by Friday, but she said that this is something that will take a village of people to complete.

“This is the work of everyone, we need everyone’s help in order to help us connect with the students,” Radle said.

