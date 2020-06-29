San Antonio restaurants begin to voluntarily close dining rooms

"People are nervous still and people are scared, so we just wanted to really take a stand and be safe," the Lost Cajun General Manager said.

SAN ANTONIO — Just because their doors don't open as often doesn't mean they have to close. As restaurants prepare for more restrictions to take effect, The Lost Cajun is taking it one step further.

"Once we started seeing the spike happen we just thought it'd be smart to go ahead and close the dining room right now," General Manager Joseph Foster told KENS 5 on Sunday.

"People are nervous still and people are scared so just wanted to really take a stand and be safe."

Starting Monday, June 29, restaurants in Bexar County must reduce their capacity to 50%. Just two days before that announcement, the Lost Cajun on the city's north side made the decision to go back to curbside and delivery only.

Over the weekend Pharm Table and Mia's Mexican Grill followed suit, citing the health of their customers and employees.

"Safety is the number one priority," Foster also stressed.

While the move is for everyone's well being, Foster knows it'll probably hurt their pockets as they anticipate a major hit in business.

"We think it's going to happen and we're bracing for it."

A brace for an impact, they don't know the extent of but one they vow to do as safely as they can.