San Antonio Public Library announces details of re-opening plan

All locations will begin contact-free pickup services, and nine locations will allow computer access on June 16.

SAN ANTONIO — City Manager Erik Walsh announced that the San Antonio Public Library will begin partially reopening on June 16.

"Contact-free pickup of reserved library books and materials at the Central Library and all branches will occur during specific service hours," a release said. "Nine library branches will also offer access to public computers for one hour per user to allow for other users and disinfection after each computer use. Book drops will be reopened at all locations."

The locations offering computer access are Westfall, Carver, Schaefer, Mission, Pan American, Cortez, Johnston, Bazan and Collins Garden branches, and officials say they were chosen to best serve residents in areas with less access to computers and the internet. Residents are asked to make appointments online.

“We are looking forward to re-opening library locations for the community. We will continue to adapt operations to keep our employees and residents healthy and safe, while also bringing equitable access to the internet, digital materials and computers to the neighborhoods that need it most,” said Ramiro S. Salazar, Director of the San Antonio Public Library System.