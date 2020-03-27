SAN ANTONIO — More than ever with so many people out of their regular routine due to the coronavirus, local animal organizations are looking for people to adopt a pet.

San Antonio Pets Alive! is lowering their adoption fees through this weekend to a minimum of a $10 donation for dogs and cats (6 months and older). For puppies and kittens (5 months and younger), the cost is $25.

The non-profit organization is offering remote adoptions, too, in order to keep people safe. People who want to adopt a pet can set up a meet-and-greet with any of the cats or dogs posted on their website by emailing adopt@sanantoniopetsalive.org with the pet name and ID number.

For those who can't foster or adopt, there are volunteer opportunities to drive the "Cuddle Shuttle." Volunteers are needed to pick up an animal in need from one of their locations to be dropped off at the foster's doorstep.

San Antonio Pets Alive!

Since March 16, almost 400 animals were saved. About 200 went to foster homes, 131 went to forever homes, 22 went to rescue transfers and 12 are being transported to Virginia.

San Antonio Pets Alive! tells KENS 5 they still urgently need adopters, fosterers, volunteers and donors.

Also, San Antonio Pets Alive! still has two locations open, by appointment only. Those time slots are available every 30 minutes (up to about 4 per hour) at the Marbach Medical Clinic, 9107 Marbach Road, Suite 109, and Building One at Animal Care Services, 4710 Highway 151. The organization is implementing social distancing during all appointments.

To learn more, check out the website for San Antonio Pets Alive! or call (210) 549-7617. Donations can also be made online or by purchasing supplies from their Amazon Wishlist.

