SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio nursing home with at least 12 confirmed coronavirus cases received 28 citations related to health and general life safety after an inspection less than six months ago.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, an Oct. 25 inspection revealed that the Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center did not make sure that staff members wash their hands when necessary and failed to train staff on their responsibilities under the emergency preparedness and response plan.

These and other violations were reportedly resolved by Nov. 26, but the coronavirus outbreak at the facility raises questions about whether or not caretakers did enough to protect patients.

A full report on the Medicare website did not paint a favorable picture of the facility. The report gave Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center one out of five possible stars, citing multiple hygiene issues that potentially could expose residents to infection and other shortcomings in patient care.

"Based on observation, interview, and record review, the facility failed to maintain an infection control program designed to provide a safe, sanitary, and comfortable environment and to help prevent the development and transmission of communicable diseases," the report said.

The report goes on to detail one incident in which a patient's oxygen mask and tubing were improperly stored, increasing the risk for respiratory infection.

"This deficient practice could place residents who receive oxygen at-risk for respiratory infections," the report concluded.

The report found that this facility had more than double the average number of citations per facility in Texas. It showed below average quality of care for residents, possibly due to understaffing.

One resident has died due to complications from coronavirus, and five others are currently battling the illness. Six employees have contracted the virus, and many more tests are still pending.

Representatives for the facility had not responded to a request for comment as of Wednesday night.

