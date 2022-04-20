San Antonio nonprofit hosting sensory, disability friendly COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The first clinic is happening Wednesday evening at St. Phillip's College. The second one is scheduled for Saturday morning at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — While vaccine demand has decreased, organizers for the Vaxability Strong campaign say there is still a need for sensory and disability friendly accessible clinics.

That's why Executive Director of Disability SA, Melanie Cawthon said they are hosting two vaccine clinics this week.

"We need to continue to be offering this support...so that the opportunity still exists for everybody in the most successful, environment possible," she said.

The nonprofit is hosting one event Wednesday evening from 6 P.M. - 8 P.M. at St. Phillip's College at the Watson Fine Arts Building.

The second event is scheduled to be held Saturday from 10 A.M. - noon at Patriot's Casa located at Texas A&M University-San Antonio.

Cawthon said there will be low vision support volunteers, Spanish and ASL interpreters, and an applied behavioral analysis therapist to help people who might experience sensory overload, and a sensory escape space.

When it was time for 32-year old Jacob Schklar to receive his COVID-19 vaccines, his dad Barry took him to the Autism Treatment Center, where they were hosting a sensory friendly vaccine clinic. His son was born with autism and developed seizures at 13 years-old

"I took advantage of the opportunity from an environment that understands it isn’t as simple as it would be if you or I took the vaccine," said Barry Schklar.

Schklar said the trained nurses at the clinic made the experience more comfortable for his son.

"Jacob did fine, he didn’t have any side effects or any problems with either one," he added.

Disability SA's Vaxability Strong campaign is funded through Texas A&M Health and the Texas Department of State Health Services through July.

Cawthon said they are always looking for volunteers to help run the events in order to keep hosting them in different parts of the city.