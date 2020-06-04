SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio native who is now a doctor working on the front lines in Louisiana will soon be among the first to donate plasma in an effort to fight coronavirus.

Dr. Lauren Scalercio, a pediatric anesthesiologist, contracted the virus, comparing it to the flu. At the urging of her mother, Scalercio said she reached out to the hospital where she works to see whether there was any way she could donate plasma, which contains antibodies that could help someone else in their fight against the disease.

"There's so many people out there right now that, all they're seeing in the news is bad stuff, bad stuff, people dying, and it is scary," Scalercio said. "But I think it's important for people to also know that there's things that you can do to help.”

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the use of convalescent plasma to potentially treat those confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. The move now allows Scalercio to donate her plasma which may improve outcomes for people impacted by the virus.

“There's no there's no risk to you," Scalercio said. "There's no harm in you giving something of yourself. So honestly, there's only people that stand to gain from it.”

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn tweeted Saturday the agency is conducting clinical trials across nation to gauge the effectiveness and safety of convalescent plasma to treat the coronavirus.

The utilization of convalescent plasma dates back to the Spanish Influenza of 1918, and was also used to treat individuals during the Ebola outbreak.

Here at home, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center on Friday announced that it was seeking individuals who had recovered from the novel coronavirus to donate plasma. Scalercio said she implores those who have recovered to also donate.

Those who have received a positive test result, have recovered from the virus and are eligible to give blood should email COVID19@southtexasblood.org for further information on how to donate plasma.

Scalercio also encouraged those who are unable to donate to continue doing their part in practicing social distancing.

"If you don't feel like you're sacrificing anything, then you're probably not doing it right," Scalercio said. "This shouldn't be an easy time for you. You should be feeling like you're wanting to do things, not that you're finding work arounds to do them. You know, we're all in it together. And unfortunately, maybe it's hard to not go out to your restaurants or do what you're doing, but at the same time, there's other people who are really suffering right now."

