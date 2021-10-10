San Antonio mom tests positive for COVID, gives birth to twin girls

Wendy Leal is now in recovery mode, hoping to soon reunite with her two babies who remain at the hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother infected with coronavirus successfully gave birth to twin daughters Monday afternoon following weeks of uncertainty.

“We thought, oh my god, what’s going to happen with the girls,” said Yessica Trevino, sister of Wendy Leal, who gave birth to twins.

Trevino recalls the fear felt by family leading up to earlier this week when her sister delivered the newborns at Texas Vista Medical Center.

The coronavirus took a toll on Wendy, who was not vaccinated, according to Trevino.

“She was sick and it was hard for her to walk and stay. Me in particular I never heard someone being pregnant with COVID and everything was good so yes we were concerned that the girls wouldn’t make it,” Trevino said.

Doctors ended up performing an emergency C-section. Wendy gave birth to Matilde and Renata at 2 p.m. on Monday.

She was only able to see and hold onto them for a brief moment.

“When they born, like I said, my sister just saw them that very second and that’s it because they afraid they might get something,” Trevino said.

The CDC reports most newborns of mothers who had coronavirus during pregnancy do not test positive when born.

“Thank god, they didn’t catch anything, they move very quick to keep them safe,” Trevino said.

Wendy is now in recovery mode and grateful to hospital staff for keeping her family in the loop.

Meanwhile, everyone’s anxious to reunite with the twins.