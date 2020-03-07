San Antonio Missions modifying operations in response to coronavirus pandemic

There are some exceptions to the closures which are expected to last at least through the holiday weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — Effective immediately, the San Antonio Missions are modifying their operations through the Fourth of July weekend.

The move comes in response to the latest surge in cases during the coronavirus pandemic.

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, in response to federal, state and local guidance and to support the nation’s effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, will temporarily further modify operations.

In a news release to KENS 5 on Friday afternoon, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park said the following park areas will be closed to all park visitors until Monday, July 6:

All parking lots, picnic areas and public restrooms

Parking lot gates at Mission Concepción, Mission San José, Mission San Juan and Mission Espada

Picnic area parking and use will be prohibited near Mission San José.

Public restrooms will not be available.

Despite the closures, the following spaces continue to be available:

The grounds at Mission Concepción, Mission San Juan and Mission Espada will remain open daily from sunrise to sunset.

The grounds at Mission San José will continue to be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Park trails, including the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River Walk, remain open.

Roads passing though San Antonio Missions National Historical Park remain accessible.

The temporary closures coincide with San Antonio and Bexar County parks being closed for the Independence Day weekend.

The National Parks Service asks visitors to consider their own and others’ health when planning whether to visit to a national park. Park rangers are on duty to uphold normal rules and regulations and assist visitors as needed.

“Park staff will reassess appropriate reopening procedures following the temporary closures on Monday, July 6 in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance,” acting superintendent Aaron Mahr said. "The health and well-being of visitors and employees at San Antonio Missions National Historical Park remains our top priority."

Park officials are asking the public to recreate responsibly by adopting social distancing practices and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.