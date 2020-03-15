SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Military Health System announced Sunday that they will be placing triage tents outside of medical facilities to screen for infectious respiratory conditions, including coronavirus.

The tents outside of Brooke Army Medical Center, Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, Randolph Clinic and Reid Clinic will be used to screen patients for COVID-19 and minimize risks to other patients.

"Given our mission to provide world-class healthcare to over 240,000 beneficiaries, SAMHS is taking all necessary precautions to prevent unintentional COVID-19 cases from entering our hospitals and clinics," said Maj. Gen. John DeGoes, director, SAMHS, and commander, 59th Medical Wing.

"Please keep in mind that these triage tents will only become operational if necessary and will not limit our trauma mission or our patients' access to healthcare," DeGoes explained.

Brooke Army Medical Center is also temporarily delaying elective surgeries so that medical personnel and resources are ready to address a potential increase in patients needing emergency care.

The email release asks TRICARE beneficiaries to consider calling the 24/7 Nurse Advice Line before coming in. Beneficiaries can also call the Consult Appointment Management Office (CAMO) at 210-916-9900 for an in-person or virtual appointment.

