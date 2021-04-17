x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Coronavirus

Mayor Nirenberg flexes after getting first dose of coronavirus vaccine at Alamodome

He tweeted photos and a thank you to health workers and others who have been working for months to get people vaccinated.
Credit: Twitter

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg got his first coronavirus vaccine dose at the Alamodome on Saturday.

He tweeted photos and a thank you to Metro Health, the fire department, the Alamodome and the volunteers who have been vaccinating people at the facility since January.

The former bodybuilder hoisted his arms and flexed after his first dose. San Antonio native and bestselling author Shea Serrano weighed in.

The latest information shows that Nirenberg joins the more than 40% of eligible Bexar County residents who have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Related Articles