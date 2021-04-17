Mayor Nirenberg flexes after getting first dose of coronavirus vaccine at Alamodome

He tweeted photos and a thank you to health workers and others who have been working for months to get people vaccinated.

SAN ANTONIO — Mayor Ron Nirenberg got his first coronavirus vaccine dose at the Alamodome on Saturday.

He tweeted photos and a thank you to Metro Health, the fire department, the Alamodome and the volunteers who have been vaccinating people at the facility since January.

💉✅



1st dose done.



Thank you to @SATXFire, @SAMetroHealth, @Alamodome and all the volunteers for an incredible distribution operation. pic.twitter.com/qsM5BYNNUZ — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) April 17, 2021

The former bodybuilder hoisted his arms and flexed after his first dose. San Antonio native and bestselling author Shea Serrano weighed in.

i always forget that our mayor has the same arms as ludacris in the “get back” video lol https://t.co/cWXGaWja1S — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) April 17, 2021