San Antonio man says convalescent blood plasma saved his life; calls for more donations

“It could’ve been worse I couldn’t have gotten it, and I wouldn’t be here.”

SAN ANTONIO — “They did it for me, I wanted to return the favor,” San Antonian Bobby Navarro said.

Navarro is talking about saving lives, something that was done for him in a time when he needed it most.

“I was put on a ventilator; this thing was loud. There was so much air going in my nose, my nostrils hurt, my eyes hurt, and I kept telling the nurse I can’t take this,” Navarro said.

He had the Coronavirus, and it left him in the hospital for weeks. Fortunately for Navarro, he was able to get convalescent blood plasma from someone who recovered from the virus.

“The nurse told me this was one of the last batches they got and you’re getting it. That felt like a blessing to me,” Navarro said.

Now Navarro’s turning his blessing, into a blessing for others.

“I told my wife as soon as I’m able to do it, I’m doing this,” Navarro said.

Dr. Samantha Gomez with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says 26,000 people in our area have recovered from the Coronavirus but only 830 have been back to donate plasma.

“We really do need that plasma to help the patients that are fighting for their lives from COVID-19. If they are not aware they can donate plasma, they aren’t going to donate plasma. The other part of it is you have to meet all of the requirements as an eligible blood donor,” Dr. Gomez said.

Gomez says anyone with any interest or questions about donating should call the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center because they could be the difference between life or death for someone else.