San Antonio man infected with COVID stuck in Florida hospital, family fighting to get him further care

A local man’s life is on the line inside a Florida hospital. His wife says they are unable to get him transferred out to another hospital.

His wife says they are unable to get him transferred out to another hospital that can give him specialized medical care. She says the only thing keeping him alive is a machine.

Kim Cantu said her family went to Florida for vacation. After a few days, she says her 43-year-old husband Rene began feeling ill. She says when the results of an at-home COVID test turned out positive, she called her doctor who prescribed him medicine. As the days progressed, she said Rene’s condition got worse and he had shortness of breath. When he was taken to an emergency room, the doctor diagnosed him with COVID pneumonia.

She said the family was not vaccinated because they had mixed feelings about it. Kim said besides his diabetes, Rene was a healthy man with no lung issues.

“The first week that he was in the hospital, I got to face-time him. He was on high flow oxygen. He told me when I get well and beat this, we’ll all be vaccinated. He didn’t make it home but we all got vaccinated when we got back,” said Kim fighting back tears. “I got to speak to him and he got to speak with the kids before he went under, before he was intubated.”

She said medical staff put him on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine to keep him breathing. The machine essentially provides oxygen to a patient’s blood. It helps the heart and lungs in critical care situations.



“They called it one last hail Mary to put him on ECMO, to give his lungs some time to rest and so that's what we did,” she said.

Kim said the current hospital in Florida cannot provide further care for her husband. She has called hospitals across Florida and Texas but they all said there were no beds available.

“They’re keeping him alive and doing what they can but they have expressed to me over and over again, that they don’t have the staff and they’ve done this before. They’ve never had someone long-term on ECMO,” said Kim.

BAMC and Methodist Hospital in San Antonio offer ECMO treatment. A Methodist Hospital spokesperson did not give a response and share if it had spaces open to provide this specialized care, by the time the story aired. BAMC sent us this statement:

“Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) is one of a few local facilities providing Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) treatment for the area’s most severely ill residents, veterans and military beneficiaries suffering from COVID-19 and other pulmonary illnesses. BAMC has expanded its ECMO capability to support the community, but is at capacity due to the current demand for this critical care support.

Along with ECMO care, BAMC also has been taking on additional civilian trauma patients, helping to ensure sustainment of the regional trauma response and ease the burden on the local healthcare system. Working alongside our community and military partners, we will continue to assess our capabilities and look for avenues to assist our community.”