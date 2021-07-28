San Antonio leaders give update after CDC changes course on mask guidance

The press conference is expected to take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

Here in San Antonio, the city held a press conference on Friday. That day, city leaders said there were 418 people with COVID-19 at San Antonio hospitals, 121 patients were in the intensive care unit and 50 of those people were on ventilators.

More than 95% of these patients are unvaccinated, city leaders said Friday.

Leaders stressed getting the vaccine not just for yourself, but for others, using the phrase San Antonians have heard throughout the pandemic -- "Do it for SA."

"The increases in cases over the last few weeks has been precipitous," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

With the availability of vaccines throughout the community, Nirenberg says people are depending on others to do the "right thing" and get vaccinated, especially those who are not of age to get vaccinated.

Also in San Antonio, University Health said Tuesday that it will reinstate visitor restrictions starting Wednesday, a sign that the coronavirus continues to be a major threat in Bexar County and beyond.

Citing hospitalizations "climbing at an alarming rate," UH officials said in a press release that visits will be limited to those "deemed necessary to the patient's care," including parents of NICU infants; individuals providing support for patients with disabilities; support for critically ill patients; and support for women giving birth.

UH is also limiting visitors to those older than 13, and while it encourages anyone coming to its hospitals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven't yet, officials say masks are a must for everyone.

In other developments, President Joe Biden said his administration was considering requiring all federal workers to get vaccinated. His comments came a day after the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require its health care workers receive the vaccine.

The country is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.