SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Metro Health has opened a coronavirus hotline for residents to ask questions about the virus.

According to a Facebook post by Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the hotline will be active Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in both English and Spanish. The number is (210)207-5779.

The post goes on to say that there are currently zero cases of community transmitted COVID-19 in Bexar County and San Antonio. This comes after the mayor declared a public health emergency in response to the CDC releasing a patient who tested positive and visited North Star Mall.

The post reminds people to wash their hands, avoid touching their faces, stay home if sick, disinfect frequently touched surfaces and avoid contact with people who are sick.

