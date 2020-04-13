SAN ANTONIO — During a town hall with the San Antonio Mayor, a justice weighed in on her personal battle with coronavirus.

Justice Luz Elena Chapa, who serves on the Texas Fourth Court of Appeals, spoke about how difficult it's been having to self-quarantine at home - staying away from her three young children.

Chapa shared how she has been able to see them through a glass door in her bedroom. She tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a family vacation to Utah in March.

She became emotional as she shared during the town hall what it's like dealing with a coronavirus diagnosis. She said despite her family's efforts throughout the trip to use hand sanitizer, gloves and masks, she still became sick once she returned home.

She answered questions brought up by children during the live broadcast, saying how important it is to wear masks if you are out in public, even though they might seem "silly."

