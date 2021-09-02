San Antonio ISD will begin allowing more students to return to campus

The district announced Monday that they would phase in more students on February 22 if the local COVID-19 positivity rate remains below 10 percent.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the San Antonio Independent School District announced their intention to allow more students to return to campus later this month as long as local coronavirus trends continue to improve.

According to SAID, a "small cohort" of students will be allowed to return to in-person education on Monday, February 22, as long as the local positive rate remains below 10 percent.

Monday evening, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced that the positivity rate had lowered to 9.7%, marking the first time that number had dropped below the 10 percent threshold in months, during his weekly update of Bexar County's coronavirus progress indicators.

The drop moves the San Antonio community into the "yellow" zone of Metro Health's risk level, which allows schools to operate at 50% student capacity, the district said.

“As long as our local positivity rate remains in single digits, we will continue a gradual return of students,” SAISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez said. “We know families have been patient, and we appreciate them working with us to keep student occupancy low until it has become safer in the community to open our schools to more students.”

The district says about 30% of SAISD students are currently learning in person.