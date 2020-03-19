SAN ANTONIO — Daisy is the definition of a good dog. The 10-month-old mix is friendly, loves to smile and nothing makes her happier than a tennis ball.

"That's her kryptonite," said Alexis Castillo, spokesperson for the San Antonio Humane Society.

Daisy has been at the shelter for about a week, but her stay at this hotel is extended. Castillo said they have anywhere from five to 35 adoptions a day. Now, there won't be any for a while.

Castillo said the shelter made the decision to close its doors in a commitment to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. They'll remain closed until further notice.

"We just want to take every necessary precaution to ensure the safety of everyone involved with our shelter," Castillo said.

Daisy is one of 40 dogs left inside. Staff members will still come in to take care of them, but no volunteers or guests are allowed in.

Castillo said they're also using this time to deep clean the building.

"I mean, it is sad. But we are growing a little bit of a bond with them," Castillo said. "We have our playgroups every day, so they are being active, they are being social."

While adoptions are on hold, you can still do your part to help from a distance.

The shelter has placed its donation bin outside. You can drop off food, cat litter, toys and bedding for the animals.

Castillo said they're also accepting items they use for their "enrichment toys". They convert toilet paper rolls and paper towels rolls into puzzles with treats hidden inside.

"They help the dogs, when they're cooped up in the kennel, with their mental health," Castillo said.

Thankfully, the shelter was busy during spring break. All but one cat was adopted.

Clinic services are also suspended at this time.

The donation bin will be outside the shelter from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To donate money to the shelter, click here.

